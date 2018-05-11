100,000 illegal cigarettes seized during N.B. highway traffic stop

RCMP in New Brunswick have seized more than 100,000 contraband cigarettes during a traffic stop near Oromocto.

Police say they stopped a pickup truck hauling a utility trailer on the Trans Canada Highway at about 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The driver, a 53-year-old man from Maitland, Ont., was arrested and later released.

The man has been charged under the Excise Act and Tobacco Tax Act and is scheduled to appear in Burton Provincial Court on Oct. 15.

Police say their investigation continues.