N.B. premier announces cabinet shuffle, taking over duties as attorney general

There’s been a mini-cabinet shuffle in New Brunswick due to the upcoming retirement of Serge Rousselle, who held multiple portfolios.

Andrew Harvey takes over from Rousselle as minister of the environment and local government while backbench MLA Wilfred Roussel has been promoted to Harvey’s former portfolio of agriculture, mines and rural affairs.

READ: N.B. Speaker Chris Collins breaks silence following harassment allegation

Premier Brian Gallant is adding Rousselle’s duties as attorney general to his own responsibilities, while Health Minister Benoit Bourque is now also the minister responsible for Service New Brunswick.

Rousselle has announced plans to retire from politics after the election set for September 24th.