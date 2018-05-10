N.B. Speaker Chris Collins breaks silence following harassment allegation

Suspended New Brunswick Speaker Chris Collins says he will be taking legal action against the premier for his handling of harassment allegations against Collins last month.

In a lengthy press release, Collins slammed Premier Brian Gallant for his “atrocious” handling of the allegation.

“Process has been ignored and the file has been extremely prejudiced by Mr. Gallant,” Collins said in his statement.

“One would expect more from the premier of any province.”

BREAKING: Suspended #NB Speaker Chris Collins has broken his silence over a month after an allegation of harassment was made against him. Here's his statement: pic.twitter.com/DHemFHZ7Kr — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) May 10, 2018

Collins, 55, was suspended after an allegation arose that he harassed a former employee of the legislature. Gallant announced the suspension at a teleconference last month.

Collins says he will sue the premier for a cause of libel and slander.

“The premier’s misconceived and ill-advised actions in this matter have greatly damaged my present political opportunities, not to mention the pathway for complainants and respondents to resolve, defend or move forward in the future,” Collins stated.

Collins has served as an MLA since 2007, when he won a by-election held to fill a vacancy in the constituency of Moncton East.

Since the 2014 election, he has represented the newly-created riding of Moncton Centre, and was elected as the Speaker of the 58th Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick on Oct. 24, 2014.

In his statement, Collins said despite holding strong Liberal values, he could “never place my name or reputation in support of this “Leader” again” due to Gallant’s handling of the allegation.

“I want to make it clear that I will not be re-offering for this Liberal Party of New Brunswick in the upcoming election. The perplexing actions of the premier in or about April 5 were simply the culminating event, albeit traumatic for my family,” Collins said.

Collins says he has asked the Clerk of the Legislative Assembly to move his seat to the opposition’s side, where he will finish his term as an independent member of the legislature.

This move will reduce the current Liberal government from a majority to a minority.

Collins also thanked several people – including his family, friends, supporters and legal team – for their support since the allegation arose.

“I also need to make a clear principle point. I am not a typical politician. I do not have the thick skin that many of my colleagues have,” Collins wrote. “I have always struggled with the immenseness of the responsibility of representing my constituents, whether it be on Moncton City Council or in the Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick.

“The responsibility of being a Member of the Legislative Assembly has not been taken lightly by me. I thank my constituents and all of the electorate of Moncton Centre for placing in me their confidence.”

The investigation into the allegation is being carried out by an independent third party. At the time of Collins’ suspension, Gallant said further punishment could occur pending the results of the investigation.

Collins concluded by stating he will make no further comments on the matter at this time.

— With files from a report from Alexander Quon