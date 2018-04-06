N.B. opposition calls premier’s handling of harassment allegations ‘deeply troubling’

New Brunswick’s official opposition leader is calling the premier’s handling of harassment allegations against the Speaker of the New Brunswick Legislature “deeply troubling.”

On Thursday night, Premier Brian Gallant announced Chris Collins had been suspended from the province’s Liberal caucus for allegedly harassing a former legislature employee.

READ MORE: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations

“As a result of the allegations we will be taking action without delay,” Gallant said on Thursday.

Gallant said his office learned about the allegations on Feb. 17 but that staff had been made aware of “personality conflicts” between Collins and the former employee.

In a media release, Opposition leader Blaine Higgs points out Gallant has not revealed when his office first “learned there was an issue.”

“Brian Gallant has not explained why his office transferred the employee but took no further action,” Higgs said.

“Brian Gallant reconvened the legislature on March 13 with the speaker in the chair knowing since February 17 that these allegations existed.”

WATCH: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations

Higgs adds the Gallant government closed the legislature two weeks early without disclosing the allegations.

Gallant said on Thursday that Collins has been suspended pending an independent investigation by a third party.

Collins has served as an MLA since 2007, when he won a by-election held to fill a vacancy in the constituency of Moncton East.

With a file from Alexander Quon