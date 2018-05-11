Darian Durant announces retirement from football

Darian Durant is hanging up his cleats.

The quarterback made the announcement in a post on his website as he thanked the CFL, teammates, players and fans.

“So many life lessons have been learnt throughout this football journey,” Durant said.

“With that being said, I have decided to retire from football.”

Durant spent his first 11 seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, winning two Grey Cups including one in 2013 in front of the hometown fans in Regina.

He said Saskatchewan and Regina will always be home for him.

“If you cut me open, I am sure that I would bleed green,” Durant said.

“It meant so much to me to be able to play in the last game at ‘old’ Mosaic Stadium. It’s also very fitting to me that I played the last game of career in Regina last fall, and was able to see and hear the fans one last time from the playing field.”

He was also named a CFL West all-star twice during his time with Saskatchewan – in 2009 and 2013.

Durant’s rights were traded to the Montreal Alouettes in January 2017 after the Riders were unable to agree on terms with him.

He signed a three-year contract extension but struggled in his first season with the Als, throwing more interceptions than touchdowns and winning only three games.

Durant was released by the Alouettes in January after failing to agree to a restructuring of his contract.

He was signed by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a one-year contract on Jan. 20 and was expected to be the backup quarterback to Matt Nichols.

Durant said he has some opportunities that will allow him to transition smoothly from the playing field, but said a big part of his decision to retire is to watch his daughter grow up.

He recently became a father and named his daughter after Taylor Field.

“I named my daughter Amayah Taylor, after Taylor Field,” Durant said.

“I look forward to one day showing my family around Regina, and showing my daughter where her father won a championship in front of Ridernation on ‘Taylor’ Field.”

Durant added he is looking to return to Saskatchewan soon and is working on launching a foundation to “give back to the community that has given me so much.”

During his 12-year CFL career, Durant threw for 31,740 yards, completing 2,500 passes on 4,001 attempts and 164 touchdowns.