WestJet promises to refund cancelled flights impacted by possible strike

WestJet is working to reassure its customers following word that its pilots have voted overwhelming in favour of going on strike to press their demand for a contract.

The Air Line Pilots Association says its WestJet members voted 91 per cent in favour of strike action.

Pilots will be in a legal position to commence job action on May 19, but now say they won’t strike before May 22.

The union says the pilots have committed to not disrupting passenger travel plans over the Victoria Day long weekend.

Calgary-based WestJet says it respects the outcome of the vote and hopes to reach a deal with the union.

In one tweet WestJet says it understands customer concerns about being affected by a work stoppage.



The company says if flights are cancelled due to a labour dispute, it will provide refunds.

WestJet has said its bookings have slowed as passengers respond to the threat of a potential labour disruption.