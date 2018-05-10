Motion stumbles to let cities fire elected officials convicted of a crime

The Mayor of Pitt Meadows is pledging to continue to fight for rules that would allow municipalities to kick out elected officials convicted of a criminal offence.

It comes in the wake of the conviction of former Pitt Meadows Coun. David Murray on a charge of sexual assault.

Murray initially resisted stepping down in the wake of his conviction, prompting a public outcry and a quandary for civic officials who had no formal power to remove him from office.

At the Lower Mainland Local Government Association conference on Wednesday night, Mayor John Becker tabled a motion that would allow local governments to essentially fire convicted officials.

Becker says 60 delegates were present to vote on Thursday, but that the vote resulted in a tie.

He says he’s disappointed by the result.

“I was expecting it to pass based on the conversations I’ve had both before the conference days and the conversations I had with delegates during the meeting,” Becker told Global News.

He said he will now continue moving ahead with different initiatives to get the idea in front of the provincial government.

“It’s by no means the end of my commitment on this issue. And I can assure our residents that I will keep fighting to do what’s right.”

In March, Murray was sentenced to nine months in jail for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl 26 years ago.