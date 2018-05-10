City apologizes for ‘inaccurate’ notices on cars with parking accessibility placards

An information pamphlet left on some vehicles displaying parking accessibility placards is causing confusion for Edmontonians with disabilities.

For years now, anyone with mobility issues and a parking placard could use EPark spaces for free for up to two hours.

But a few weeks ago, Shelley Creran’s friend had a notice left on her vehicle.

It says the free parking is going away because of the city’s move to automated parking enforcement with licence plate cameras, effective May 15. That’s five days away.

Creran, who has Multiple Sclerosis and uses a cane to help walk, also has a parking accessibility card on her vehicle. She was not informed of the change and hasn’t seen any other vehicles with placards get the notice.

“When the car drives around and gives you a ticket and you’re not aware that you need to pay now, you’re going to get a ticket in the mail and go: ‘Why? I have a placard.’ You could get three, four, five, six tickets in the mail but not know why because you haven’t been advised.”

She’s worried others might also be in the dark.

“To not know and then all of a sudden to start getting these tickets? It’s going to be devastating.

“I thought, ‘Is that a cash grab or what is it?’ For elderly people and disabled people to have to pay these tickets or fight them in court, that’s going to be devastating.”

Late Thursday afternoon, the city sent out a statement explaining that about 10 of these notices were put onto vehicles with inaccurate information prematurely.

“A decision around parking for accessible placard holders is still being finalized. A small number (10) of handbills with inaccurate information were prematurely left on vehicles displaying placards. We regret any confusion or concerns this has created for individuals with accessible parking placards.

“We will announce full details of automated parking enforcement when testing is complete and a start date for implementation has been confirmed,” the city statement reads.

The city is still making decisions about parking for those with accessibility placards.