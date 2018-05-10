Tap water off-limits in downtown Montreal

The City of Montreal is advising residents downtown not to use tap water until further notice.

The affected sector is between Bleury, Beaver Hall, René-Lévesque and Saint-Antoine streets.

The city says tap water is completely off-limits and should not be used at all.

The notice was issued shortly after Montreal firefighters began an operation near St-Alexandre and Viger streets to deal with potentially hazardous materials.

Reports say that firefighters were trying to contain a leak cooling system at a nearby building that leaked into a city aqueduct.

While the city did not provide a reason for why residents should avoiding using water from the faucet, it said will issue a notice once the ban has been lifted.

“All possible measures are being taken to determine the source of the problem and correct it,” the City of Montreal said in a tweet.