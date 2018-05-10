Canada
Tap water off-limits in downtown Montreal

The city says water in the downtown core should not be used.

The City of Montreal is advising residents downtown not to use tap water until further notice.

The affected sector is between Bleury, Beaver Hall, René-Lévesque and Saint-Antoine streets.

The city says tap water is completely off-limits and should not be used at all.

The notice was issued shortly after Montreal firefighters began an operation near St-Alexandre and Viger streets to deal with potentially hazardous materials.

Reports say that firefighters were trying to contain a leak cooling system at a nearby building that leaked into a city aqueduct.

While the city did not provide a reason for why residents should avoiding using water from the faucet, it said will issue a notice once the ban has been lifted.

“All possible measures are being taken to determine the source of the problem and correct it,” the City of Montreal said in a tweet.

