Winnipeg Jets fans scooping up Whiteout gear as fast as it’s stocked

It’s a hockey tradition that dates back to 1987 – the Winnipeg Whiteout.

The Whiteout started as a simple way for Jets fans to show Calgary Flames fans their pride.

An easy way for fans across the province to come together to support the hometown Jets.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets White Out creator shares story behind the phenomenon

With this year’s playoff run – whiteout gear has been flying off the shelves in large numbers.

“Sales of whiteout gear has been brisk, Vice-President of Communications and Community Engagement at True North Sports and Entertainment Rob Wozny said. “Jets games, home games, it’s a sea of white and we are so grateful for the support. We’ve seen lots of fans in here (Thursday) getting ready for the big game.”

Wozny said although whiteout gear sales quickly picked up, fans have no reason to worry about stores selling out of the merchandise.

“We’ve been planning all along for this,” Wozny said. “Had plans in place to control inventory between series and even games. But from time to time we have been pleasantly surprised at how fast it’s flying off the shelves. It’s a good problem to have.”

He adds True North has had a plan in place from the start of the playoffs to control inventory and keep the shelves stocked for fans.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Whiteout party could pass 20,000 fans on hottest day of the year

“It’s a real opportunity to embrace the culture of Stanley Cup hockey and it’s a really easy way to show your support for the Winnipeg Jets,” Wozny said. “Whiteout is ours in the NHL and we are really proud to show that.”

True North opened up Bell MTS Place for each away game during the series against the Nashville Predators.

The organization estimated approximately 22,000 people have taken in the action from those arena seats, once Thursday night’s numbers are included.

Televised away games still show plenty of footage of Winnipeggers in white showing their pride and support.

If you would like to cheer on the Jets from the Winnipeg Whiteout viewing party at Bell MTS Place, doors open at 6 p.m.