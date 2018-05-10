Sask. seeding progressing after slow start to 2018

A late start to spring has delayed field operations in much of Saskatchewan but that is expected to pick up in the coming week.

Saskatchewan Agriculture reported Thursday in the weekly crop report, nine per cent of the crop is in the ground as of May 8, below the five-year average of 19 per cent for this time of year.

Seeding is furthest advanced in the southwest at 18 per cent, with 15 per cent seeded in the southeast. All other regions are reporting three per cent seeded.

Many areas received rain in the past week, which officials said will help with dry field conditions, however, many producers will need rain in the coming weeks to help crops germinate.

The most recent Canadian Drought Monitor from April 2018 reports the southeast corner of the province is experiencing moderate drought conditions, with severe drought conditions in an area ranging from Regina south to Weyburn and east to the Crooked Lake and Moose Mountain regions.

Across the province, crop topsoil moisture is rated at three per cent surplus, 67 per cent adequate, 25 per cent short and five per cent very short.

Pasture and hay land growth has been slow, with topsoil moisture rated at two per cent surplus, 55 per cent adequate, 31 per cent short and 12 per cent very short.

SaskPower said it had 25 reports of farm machinery coming into contact with electrical equipment in the past week.

Officials are urging producers to check for overhead lines before moving equipment.