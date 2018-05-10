Frank King, chairman and CEO of Calgary’s ’88 Olympic Games, dies

The man who led Calgary’s successful bid for the 1988 Winter Olympics has died.

Frank King served as the Calgary Olympic Development Association chairman in 1978 and was the chairman of the Calgary Organizing Committee.

His wife Jeanette told Global News King died suddenly and unexpectedly Wednesday while training at the Glencoe Club for a seniors’ track and field competition.

Greg Lundmark, CEO of the Glencoe Club, told Global News King was jogging on the jogging track and experienced a medical incident after his workout and passed out.

According to Lundmark, paramedics were called and King, who was conscious at the time, was transported to hospital shortly after.

“We are going to miss him. He was a really active part of the Glencoe Club… and he leaves such a big legacy of sport behind,” Lundmark said.

In a statement, the club expressed its condolences to King’s wife, family and friends, as well as the sporting community.

“Frank was an active member of the Glencoe Club and very well respected and well-liked by our members and staff. He left a legacy in sport as chair of the 1988 Olympics and will surely be dearly missed by all Calgarians,” the statement reads.

In addition to his work on the ’88 Olympics, King also worked with the bid committee that landed the 2010 Winter Olympics for Vancouver. He was also co-president of Canada’s 125th birthday celebration.

WATCH: Global News Morning Calgary’s Leslie Horton talks to Frank King.

Among his many accolades, King received the Order of Canada in 1988, the Olympic Order in Gold from the International Olympic Committee in 1988, the Canadian Olympic Order in 1997, the Alberta Premier’s Order of Excellence (1981 and 1988), the Governor General’s 125 Medal (1992), and the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal in 2002. He was also a member of Alberta’s Sport Hall of Fame and served for many years as a director with the Calgary Booster Club.

King was in his early 80s.

WATCH: WinSport: The true legacy of the 1988 Winter Olympic Games