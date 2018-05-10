Overcrowding relief coming to TTC bus routes

Relief is coming to 34 of the Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC) busiest bus routes in the city, starting in September.

Mayor John Tory announced the city’s plan to relieve overcrowding Thursday morning at a press conference at Dufferin Station, where he said more buses and a new express bus route will be added to the 29 Dufferin route.

The new measures are a part of a ten-point plan announced back in February and funded through the additional $3 million earmarked by City Council to help address crowding immediately.

“This plan adds more buses on our roads which means shorter wait times, less crowding and a better chance at getting a seat after a long day at work,” said Tory in a statement Thursday.

“Buses are the backbone of our transit system. Adding more buses on our roads is a simple and direct way to improve service for people,” he said.

The plan will zero in on routes where overcrowding surpasses the TTC standard by 30 per cent. Along with adding buses on 34 routes, the TTC plans to accelerate its express bus route plan with the addition of seven new express bus routes.

“The fact is the city is booming, it’s growing, and that means that we need more service for that reason as well as continuing to address service challenges and pressures that come up because of changing patterns in people’s travel,” said Tory at a press conference on Thursday.

The ability to increase services comes as a result of the TTC’s ability to purchase new buses through federal government funding and a new garage facility in Scarborough.

The new initiatives will increase the number of buses on the road from 1,575 to 1,610 in 2018, and from 1,610 to 1,640 in 2019.