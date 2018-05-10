Trucker escapes burning cab in Fenelon Falls; fire causes fuel spill into Trent Severn Waterway

A transport truck driver who was sleeping in his cab managed to escape after the vehicle burst into flames early Thursday morning in Fenelon Falls.

Explosions were heard from the lumber yard area on Helen Street and witnesses called 911 around 5:15 a.m.

Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Terry Jones said the driver woke up to smoke in the cabin and got out of the truck safely.

This is all that is left of a tractor trailer cab following a fire this morning outside of a lumber yard in Fenelon Falls. A woman across the road tells me she heard 3 explosions around 5:00 a.m. She also says the driver woke up to smoke in the cab and got out #cklnews pic.twitter.com/35kVUUwBsu — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) May 10, 2018

The truck was delivering wood to a lumber yard on Helen Street and was parked overnight outside Handley Lumber, Jones said.

An electrical issue in the engine is believed to be the source of the fire.

As a result of the fire, Jones says a “small amount” of fuel ended up going into the Trent Severn Waterway Lock 34 canal, which flows into Cameron Lake.

City of Kawartha Lakes Public Works crews installed booms in the water around the spill as a precaution.