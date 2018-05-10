Crime
Suspect re-arrested after escaping Edmonton police custody

A 22-year-old man has been re-arrested after he was escaped police custody while wearing handcuffs Wednesday night.

At around 9:30 p.m., police stopped a suspicious vehicle in the area of 141 Street and 121 Avenue.

The suspect was being arrested and had already been handcuffed when he managed to break free and run away from the officers.

Edmonton police issued an alert shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, asking for the public’s help finding the suspect. About an hour later, police said he had been found.

Luke Belcourt, 22, was wanted for escaping lawful custody, breach of recognizance and obstruction.

More details were expected to be released later Thursday morning.

More to come…

