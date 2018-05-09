Popular Manitoba campground closed for the season over concerns of zebra mussels

Parks Canada has closed Whirlpool Lake and campground for the 2018 camping season as a precautionary measure.

Officials made the decision after DNA evidence of zebra mussels was found in water samples taken last summer and fall.

The mussels are an incredibly invasive species and the fear is that they could spread to other lakes in Manitoba.

According to Parks Canada, live zebra mussels haven’t been found yet in Whirlpool Lake, but all it takes is one contaminated watercraft, such as canoes, kayaks or boats to bring the species into the park.

They add that more testing will be done throughout the summer.

Mussels were first found in Lake Winnipeg in 2013.