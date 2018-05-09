Canada
May 9, 2018 1:52 pm

Nova Scotia launches bid to sell culture to China, Japan with trade mission

By Staff The Canadian Press

Leo Glavine, the minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage, announced the trade mission on Wednesday.

Reynold Gregor/ Global News
A A

Nova Scotia is launching a trade mission to expand a different kind of export to Asian markets: cultural.

Leo Glavine, the minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage, and a cultural business delegation will meet with Chinese and Japanese government officials, cultural organizations, and business leaders.

READ: McNeil off on 10-day trade mission to Asia

Glavine says there is a growing interest in the province’s culture in Asian markets and it’s an opportunity for cultural and creative businesses to grow.

The province says its culture sector was valued at $874 million in 2016 and supported almost 14,000 jobs, and Glavine says the goal of the mission is to build on growing trade in other sectors such as seafood and agriculture.

WATCH: Exploring trade between China and Nova Scotia

In 2017, Nova Scotia exported $611 million in goods to China, an increase of $461 million over 2012.

The seven-day mission begins Thursday and runs through May 17.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Asian Markets
Asian trade mission
China
Leo Glavine
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Trade
Nova Scotia trade mission
Trade
trade mission

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News