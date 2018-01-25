Politics
January 25, 2018 10:56 am

McNeil off on 10-day trade mission to Asia

By Staff The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil talks with reporters at the legislature in Halifax on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says pursuing direct air access to China is one of the goals of a trade mission to Asia that begins on Friday.

He will be joined by representatives of Nova Scotia Business, the Halifax International Airport Authority, the Department of Energy, and the Department of Intergovernmental Affairs.

McNeil says China is one of the province’s fastest-growing trading partners and he wants to continue pursuing economic opportunities that will create more jobs for Nova Scotians.

“We have seen our trade with China increase in recent years and we want to continue pursuing opportunities to make our economy stronger and create more jobs,” McNeil said in a press release.

According to the Nova Scotia government, 41 per cent of Nova Scotia’s international students are from China, creating a $122 million in economic impact

The mission — which lasts until Feb. 4 — also includes stops in Tokyo and Seoul, South Korea.

