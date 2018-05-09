Flooding washes out part of Lakeshore Road in Kelowna
A blocked culvert is being blamed for a partial washout of Lakeshore Road in Kelowna.
Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of showers for Thursday and Friday, followed by warm temperatures.
Wildfire Service crews are working on Mission Creek from Lakeshore Road to Okanagan Lake to put additional flood protections in place.
