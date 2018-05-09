Flooding washes out part of Lakeshore Road in Kelowna

A blocked culvert is being blamed for a partial washout of Lakeshore Road in Kelowna.

Part of Lakeshore Road, 4800 block, in Kelowna washed out by this morning’s heavy downpour. City of Kelowna on scene. Blocked culvert being blamed. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/Mp7xbmzBJm — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) May 9, 2018

Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of showers for Thursday and Friday, followed by warm temperatures.

READ MORE: Westside Road closed – again

Wildfire Service crews are working on Mission Creek from Lakeshore Road to Okanagan Lake to put additional flood protections in place.