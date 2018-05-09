Environment
May 9, 2018 1:56 pm
Updated: May 9, 2018 2:15 pm

Flooding washes out part of Lakeshore Road in Kelowna

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Klaudia Van Emmerik photo
A A

A blocked culvert is being blamed for a partial washout of Lakeshore Road in Kelowna.

Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of showers for Thursday and Friday, followed by warm temperatures.

READ MORE:  Westside Road closed – again

Wildfire Service crews are working on Mission Creek from Lakeshore Road to Okanagan Lake to put additional flood protections in place.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cord
Flood
Kelowna
mission creek
Okanagan
okanagan lake

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News