St. Thomas Police seize knife, charge 17-year-old in assault, underage drinking

The St. Thomas Police Service has charged a 17-year-old boy in connection with an incident Monday night in the area of Talbot Street and Inkerman Street.

Officers report multiple people were in the area just after 11 p.m. Monday where an assault involving a knife was underway.

Police seized the knife and charged the teenager with weapons dangerous to the public peace, assault with a weapon, and underage drinking.

No injuries were reported.