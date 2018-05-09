Winnipeg fire crews respond to multiple grass and brush fires Tuesday

Winnipeg fire departments responded to more significant grass and brush fires Tuesday.

According to the City of Winnipeg, there were five fires that happened throughout the day.

Waverley Street

Just before 8 a.m., Winnipeg fire crews responded to a grass fire in the area of Waverley Street and Taylor Avenue. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Huddersfield Place

Around 5:45 p.m., WFPS were called to fire in a tree in the area of Huddersfield Place. No damage to structures, no evacuations and no injuries were reported. The cause of the tree fire remains under investigation.

Laxdal Road

An hour after the Huddersfield Place fire, crews responded to a grass fire in the area of Laxdal Road and Grant Avenue. No damage to structures, no evacuations and no injuries were reported. The cause of the tree fire remains under investigation.

Balgona Road

At 7:45 p.m., WFPS were responding to a grass fire in a ditch in the 1300 block of Balgona Road. No damage to structures, no evacuations and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Provencher Boulevard

The final fire took place at 11 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to a fire in the area of Provencher Boulevard and Nadeau Street. No damage to structures, no evacuations and no injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation.

The city reminds residents that all open-air fires are temporarily banned due to the extremely dry conditions.

“We would like to remind residents that the temporary open-air fire ban is still in effect, and urge residents not to start open-air fires unless using an outdoor natural gas appliance such as a barbecue,” said Tom Wallace, deputy chief of support services with WFPS.

“Forecasted strong winds Wednesday increase the risk of wildland fires, as the wind can carry embers to different locations and create additional hotspots.”

From January 1 to May 8, 2018, WFPS have responded to 55 grass/brush fires.

In 2017, WFPS responded to a total of 85 grass/brush fires for the year.