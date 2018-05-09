Police identify type of vehicle involved in a deadly Springwater hit-and-run

Police have identified the type of vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run in Springwater Township which resulted in the death of a 28-year-old man.

The OPP have determined the vehicle involved was a 2011-2013 Toyota Corolla. They say the vehicle has damage, including a broken headlight to the front end. They say there may also be damage to the front passenger side.

READ MORE: Barrie police seeking help identifying man accused of stealing a van

According to police, the accident took place early Saturday, just after 6 a.m., at the intersection of County Road 53 and Carson Road in Springwater. Police report the vehicle in question struck and killed a 28-year-old Springwater man.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before they arrived, and the car was last seen headed down County Road 53.

Police are urging anyone who may have information to please contact crime stoppers.