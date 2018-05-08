Barrie police seeking help identifying man accused of stealing a van

Barrie police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a man accused of stealing a vehicle from a residence in downtown Barrie in early April.

According to police, on April 6, at approximately 6:50 p.m., a red 2005 Ford van was stolen from the driveway of a residence on Park Street.

Police say the following week, on April 12, at approximately 10:30 a.m., they received another call from the victim, and were told the van had been found parked outside of the LCBO on Mary Street. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

However, surveillance cameras inside the LCBO were able to capture footage of the man police believe to be responsible for stealing the van.

Police say their investigation is ongoing, and they are looking for information from anyone who may be able to help identify the suspect. He is described by police as a man in his late 30s, approximately six foot, two inches tall, with a heavy build. He was seen wearing glasses, a charcoal hoodie with a red-lined hood and “Air Jordan” across the chest in red lettering, black pants and blue running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Barrie Police Services at 705-725-7025 ext. 2743, or leave a tip anonymously at Crime Stoppers or www.p3tips.com.