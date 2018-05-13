‘Orbiting’ and 7 other dating phrases young people are using

At this point, we’ve all figured out ghosting: when a date vanishes after the first date or after texting over a dating app.

And while dating trends come and go (and some of them can even be damaging to relationships), experts say the phrases young people are using these days aren’t necessarily new, but adapted versions to this age of romance.

“Dating is moving mobile and everybody is using social media apps already so [companies] are integrating what people do with dating apps on social ones,” says Carmelia Ray, celebrity matchmaker and chief dating adviser for dating app Woo You.

She adds other dating trends of 2018 include apps moving towards developing video communication features, and traditional apps and sites integrating a user’s social media feed. Apps like Tinder and Bumble allow users to connect their Instagram or Spotify pages (Ray says this a good way for potential dates to know more about your personalities), and even legacy sites like Match.com offers a story feature — similar to Instagram.

She adds apps are also creating communities of single people who may feel fatigued from traditional swiping. Apps like The League, she adds, allows users to join interest groups like brunch, hiking or networking events to allow people to meet face-to-face.

“Not only can you meet somebody you swipe, but you can also join a group or community of singles who share the same interest.”

Below are dating phrases Ray says have been around for a while, but often get renamed as more and more young people join the dating scene.

Thirst trap: When someone posts a sexy or suggestive photo for the sole purpose of getting attention from one or more of their followers. Ray says when someone is drawing attention to themselves they are “thirsty.”

Phubbing: Phubbing is the combination of two words: phone and snubbing. “It’s when you’re with your partner and they’re paying more attention to their phone instead of their partner. Scrolling through social feeds while spending time with their gf/bf.” Ray says this causes the person being phubbed to get upset.

“Who wants to compete with a cellphone for attention?”

Orbiting: “When your ex is still engaging with all of your social media even after you’ve broken up.” Ray says they stay in your life and “orbit” through your social media pages … as opposed to real life.

Sunday night fever: On Sundays, all online dating sites see an instant spike, Ray says. “Sunday night fever is like spring fever. At the end of an uneventful weekend, singles find themselves on dating sites and dating apps to look for a partner.”

Freeclimbing: This is one of the newer ones, Ray adds, and describes people who do deep research on social media of someone they just met. “You have to exercise extreme caution so you don’t accidentally like a photo from weeks ago and sometimes years ago. It’s considered a very dangerous fact-finding mission to learn all you can about your crush.”

Breadcrumbing: Ray says breadcrumbing means leading someone on. “You’re not that interested, but the minute they pull back you do just enough to keep them interested.”



Printing: This term is used when you’re on a digital fact-finding mission and accidentally leave your digital footprint on their profile. “Perhaps they see you’ve like a photo or noticed you peeked at their LinkedIn or dating profile.”

Cushioning This is another popular trend when you are dating someone, but have a few “pillows” on the side as options. “When you break up with the person you ‘cushion’ the fall,” she says.

