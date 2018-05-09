Entertainment
May 9, 2018 10:51 am

Queens of the Stone Age concert faces possible rescheduling if Jets advance

By Writer / Producer  Global News

True North Sports and Entertainment is considering rescheduling the upcoming Queens of the Stone Age concert at Bell MTS Place.

This comes after the NHL announced the dates of the Western Conference Final which would see Game 5 take place Sunday, May 20 at 2 p.m.

The concert is scheduled that night at 8 p.m.

Bell MTS Place say they are currently in discussions with Live Nation Canada, the concert promoter, about the possibility of rescheduling this concert should the need arise.

More information will be shared directly with ticket holders as it becomes confirmed.

The Winnipeg Jets will be in Nashville Thursday night to face the Predators in Game 7 of their second round series.

Global News