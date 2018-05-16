Where to watch the royal wedding in Edmonton

Did your invite to the royal wedding get lost in the mail? Don’t worry, there are still plenty of ways to take part in the celebrations, you just have to be willing to get out of your pyjamas.

Watch parties in Edmonton

Just like they did for the 2011 wedding of the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge, The Fairmont Hotel MacDonald in Edmonton is hosting a viewing party. Breakfast will be served to guests but space is limited. You can reach them at 780-424-5181 for more information.

Over at the Art of Cake, an exclusive High Tea viewing party will also serve as a fundraiser for the Stollery Children’s Hospital & Edmonton’s Food Bank. The event starts at 5 a.m. Guests are asked to wear formal dress and their best hat or fascinator. More information can be found on the event website.

If you feel like staying home, you’ll be able to watch the entire ceremony on Global News; perhaps with a cup of English breakfast tea out of a fancy tea cup and a slice of cake? The bride and groom announced they’re having a lemon & elderberry creation for their cake, topped with buttercream icing and fresh flowers. While yours doesn’t have to be that fancy, it’s a great excuse to eat cake at 5 a.m.

Do you know of an event taking place in Edmonton to celebrate the royal wedding? Let us know! Send an email to Edmonton@globalnews.ca.

Watch the royal wedding live

On Saturday, May 19 at 4:30 a.m. ET/PT, Global’s coverage kicks into high gear with the special Harry & Meghan: Their Love Story, hosted by Cheryl Hickey and Dawna Friesen. The one-hour show takes a closer look at the couple’s whirlwind romance. From their secret rendezvous in Toronto to Markle taking a leap of faith by hopping the pond, the special features interviews with royal and celebrity insiders Andrew Morton, Katie Nicholl and Shinan Govani.

Global’s wedding day coverage continues live at 5:30 a.m. ET/PT with Harry & Meghan: The Royal Wedding, broadcasting live from Windsor, U.K. with hosts Cheryl Hickey, Sangita Patel and Dawna Friesen, who are joined by special guest Ross Mathews (Celebrity Big Brother). With expert celebrity knowledge, comedic flair and a love of all things pop culture, Mathews is the perfect complement to co-host the five-and-a-half-hour program.

Along with drop-in guests including royal expert and author Phil Dampier and powerhouse celebrity publicist Simon Jones, the broadcast will chronicle all the details of the royal wedding, including the procession to St George’s Chapel and Markle walking down the aisle.

Coverage of the event continues into the evening with the final U.K. edition of Global National recapping the day at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT. Then, the highly anticipated movie Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on W Network, kicking off the specialty network’s Always & Forever event of four weekends filled with back-to-back wedding-themed movies celebrating the newlyweds.