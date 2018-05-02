Royal wedding carriage chosen by Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince Harry and bride-to-be Meghan Markle have selected the carriage for their royal wedding on May 19.

Kensington Palace confirmed in a statement Wednesday that the couple chose an open-top Ascot Landau royal carriage for their procession through Windsor, U.K., after their nuptials.

“There will be one horse-drawn carriage in the Carriage Procession from St George’s Chapel, which will take the newly married couple through Windsor Town returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk,” read the statement in part. “The carriage will be escorted by a travelling Escort of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to this short journey which they hope will allow them to express their gratitude for everyone who has gathered together in Windsor to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day.”

The Long Walk is a famous, tree-flanked straight promenade that leads to the castle gates.

Two horses — specifically Windsor Grey horses — will be pulling the carriage during the procession.

“Windsor Grey horses play an important role in the ceremonial life of The Royal Family and the nation, and have been drawing the carriages of successive Monarchs and Members of The Royal Family since Queen Victoria,” read the statement.

There are more than 100 carriages in the Royal Mews collection, with five Ascot Landaus. Harry travelled in one of them to the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011 when he acted as best man.

