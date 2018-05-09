London to launch municipal emergency notification test Wednesday

While most of the rest of country, excluding Ontario and Quebec, will be testing the new national public alert system, London will be launching its own municipal emergency alert test.

On Wednesday at 10:55 a.m., the city will run a test of its Alert London Notification System. City officials say if you receive the test message, do not call 911.

READ MORE: Canada’s new emergency alert system fails

The alert will only go those who have signed up for the service.

Officials are encouraging Londoners to register, saying when you do, you can include multiple phone numbers and locations.

That means you can register your home, place of work, your children’s school, etc. which will ensure you are informed when events are taking place in those areas, officials said.

READ MORE: Should we be worried the emergency alert test was a failure?

Subscribers can also choose their preferred method of contact — text or voice.

In the event of an emergency, this system will provide critical public safety messages.