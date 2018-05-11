Bob Layton: Let the woman play!

Last Saturday, at Wembley Stadium in England, Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-1 to win the Women’s FA Cup, described as the ultimate prize in English domestic football.

I only mention that now, because last week, before the game, Hasbro put out a tabletop soccer game with figures wearing the colours of the two female teams.

READ MORE: Canadian soccer star Stephanie Labbé can’t play in Premier Development League because she’s a woman

They did it to show the rapid growth of women’s soccer in the UK and to show their support in breaking down barriers for women who want to play in male-dominated soccer.

Just one barrier is: there are not as many women’s teams.

Did we not just hear that, here at home, from Olympic soccer star Stephanie Labbe?

Watch below: Team Canada women’s soccer goalkeeper looks to make Calgary FC men’s squad

There are not that many soccer options for women around here, so Stephanie wants to join a Calgary team in a fourth division North American soccer league.

While the team is OK with a woman in goal, the Premier Development League says she is not acceptable because she is a woman, her Olympic medal notwithstanding.

READ MORE: Olympic bronze medallist Stephanie Labbé greeted with cheers at Edmonton International Airport

The team is appealing, and she will keep practising with them until the final decision is in.

In the meantime, “Hello … Hasbro? Are you there? Sounds like there may be a market here for a tabletop men’s soccer game with a female goalie.”

Let me know what you think about all of this.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.