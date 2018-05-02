Canadian soccer star Stephanie Labbé barred from playing in Premier Development League because she’s female

She may be one of the most highly regarded soccer players in Canada but Stephanie Labbé says that despite Calgary Foothills FC saying she was good enough to play on their team, she won’t be allowed to play in their league because she’s a woman.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper, who hails from the Edmonton area, has already played on some massive stages in her sport, including the 2016 Rio Olympics where she helped Canada win a bronze medal. This spring she had been working to make the Foothills team, which plays in the Premier Development League (PDL), a North American men’s soccer league.

In a blog post published to her website on Tuesday, Labbé said the PDL told her she wouldn’t be allowed to play.

“I have given it my best fight and feel myself fitting in, but unfortunately, not everyone is as open-minded about this situation,” she wrote.

“After inquiring to the league, the PDL’s initial response was that as per the rules, ‘The PDL is a men’s league’ and ‘given that the PDL is a gender-based league, women are ineligible to play.'”

In March, Labbé told Global News her goal is to lead Canada’s women to a World Cup and Olympic title and that she believes playing with men will provide her with the best opportunity to prepare for those challenges.

Despite her disappointment, Labbé’s post also expressed optimism about the future.

“In the past three weeks of my soccer life, I have conceded more goals in training than I have in three years,” she wrote. “I have also dislocated a finger, received a nice (large) fluid sac on my shin from a tackle and quickly realized that the only skill I have when playing FIFA on PS4 is scoring on my own goal.

“Despite these downfalls, my confidence and excitement about where my development is going is higher than ever. I feel myself getting quicker, I’m seeing the ball earlier, my hands have become stronger with every save and this is all because of making mistakes, and a lot of them. “

Labbé said in her time training with the Foothills, she has appreciated the blunt feedback teammates provide each other with.

“From my experiences in my previous environments this straight-to-the-point feedback has been lacking,” she wrote. “I can’t say enough about this group of guys. I truly feel like they treat me like one of their own. They added me to the players’ private chat, if that says anything. The staff and club opened up their door to this opportunity and made me feel so welcome.”

Labbe has earned 49 caps for Team Canada and had been looking for a place to play since parting ways with the National Women’s Soccer League’s Washington Spirit earlier this year.

Global News has reached out to Labbé and Calgary Foothills FC as well as the PDL.

The PDL issued a statement to The Canadian Press, however.

“Like virtually all of our peer leagues around the world, the PDL has gender-based eligibility requirements, which we applied consistently in this case,” the statement reads in part. “Although our specific mission relates to the men’s game, we applaud all that female players have done to move the sport of soccer forward in North America.

“Stephanie Labbé, in particular, has had tremendous success, and we wish her the best as she continues to pursue her career goals.”

Labbé had played in pre-season matches for Calgary Foothills FC, who kick off their regular season on May 11.

