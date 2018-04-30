Soccer fan banned from stadium rents crane to watch game in Turkey

A soccer fan in Turkey found a creative way to bypass a one-year stadium ban to watch a match.

The dedicated fan was banned from the Denizli Atatürk Stadium in Denizli, Turkey, so he rented a crane to watch a match on April 28.

He parked it next to the stadium and had it raise him above the stands to be able to watch the game live.

🇹🇷👀😂 Unbelievable scenes Denizlispor fan received a 1-year ban from their stadium, so he went ahead and rented a crane to watch the game vs Gaziantepspor. 📸 from @BirGun_Gazetesi pic.twitter.com/vV6UKIJzs9 — Football Funnys (@FootyFunnysUK) April 28, 2018

Videos uploaded to social media showed the Denizlispor supporter, whose nickname is “Yamuk Ali,” as he cheered for the team up in the crane.

“All Denizlispor’s fans know him because of his funny character. He later started to organize the stadium to cheer,” Fehmi Metin, who attended the game and filmed Yamuk Ali, told Reuters.

The fan showed off his team’s colours and hung a big green and black flag on the crane. The video shows him happily waving a Denizlispor scarf.

Local media reported the stunt ended after police arrived and ordered the crane to be lowered.

According to local media, the Denizlispor supporter has a year-long stadium ban, but it is unknown exactly why.

Ali’s team won the match against Gaziantepspor 5-0.

**With files from Reuters.