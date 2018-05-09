TORONTO – The campaign for Ontario’s June 7 election officially kicks off today.

Lt. Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell signed a proclamation on Tuesday dissolving the province’s 41st Parliament and paving the way for the vote.

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne starts her day with a couple of events in Toronto before attending an evening rally in Ottawa.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford makes an announcement this morning in Toronto, then heads to Carp, Ont., for an afternoon meet-and-greet followed by an evening rally in Renfrew, Ont.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath spends the first day of the campaign in Toronto, with a morning appearance focused on health care followed by an afternoon campaign event.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner starts the day by campaigning at a Toronto subway station and is scheduled to open his Guelph, Ont., campaign office in the evening.