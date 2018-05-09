Politics
May 9, 2018 6:20 am

Campaign for Ontario’s June 7 election officially kicks off

By Staff The Canadian Press

After 15 years in power, even Kathleen Wynne admits people want change. But she warned about the kind of change being presented by Doug Ford and the Ontario PC Party. Meanwhile, the NDP hopes voters will tire of Wynne and Ford battling each other. Alan Carter has more.

TORONTO – The campaign for Ontario's June 7 election officially kicks off today.

Lt. Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell signed a proclamation on Tuesday dissolving the province’s 41st Parliament and paving the way for the vote.

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne starts her day with a couple of events in Toronto before attending an evening rally in Ottawa.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford makes an announcement this morning in Toronto, then heads to Carp, Ont., for an afternoon meet-and-greet followed by an evening rally in Renfrew, Ont.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath spends the first day of the campaign in Toronto, with a morning appearance focused on health care followed by an afternoon campaign event.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner starts the day by campaigning at a Toronto subway station and is scheduled to open his Guelph, Ont., campaign office in the evening.

2018 Ontario Election
Andrea Horwath
Doug Ford
Kathleen Wynne
Liberal Party
Ontario Election
ontario ndp
Progressive Conservative
Queen’s Park

