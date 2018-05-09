Southern B.C. stretch of highway buckles as hillside slumps
About 100 metres of Highway 3 west of Rock Creek heading to Osoyoos is severely buckled.
The hillside above the road has slumped, pushing the pavement over into heaps, leaving an entire westbound lane shut down.
Road signs warn oncoming traffic of the waves of bumps in the road that have been growing the last few weeks.
Global News has reached out to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation for information on the road’s condition.
More to come…
