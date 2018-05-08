Man in life-threatening condition after being stabbed inside north-end Toronto mall

Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was stabbed inside a mall in the city’s north end on Tuesday evening.

Police told Global News that emergency crews were called to Empress Walk on Yonge Street, located across from the North York Civic Centre, after 7 p.m.

Toronto Paramedics said a man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Update: Security from the plaza was following suspect & updating us of location, victim being treated at scene. Further to follow.^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 8, 2018

A police spokesperson said officers received reports of a fight between two people and that a stabbing occurred.

The spokesperson said security personnel followed the suspect and provided updates to police on their location.

Police later took a person into custody. As of Tuesday evening, there was no information on possible charges.