Summerland residents told to brace for possible further flooding

Flood affected Summerland residents were updated on the current soggy state of affairs by district officials at an information meeting Monday night.

The problem area has been along Aeneas Creek which had jumped its banks in some locations.

“The highest level we’ve had so far this year was a week ago Sunday,” said Summerland Chief Administrative Officer Linda Tynan. “Then it took quite a dip. Then it’s been sort of (rising) a half inch to one inch per day.”

The meeting was also an opportunity for residents to ask questions.

One man was told only drinking water is tested for contaminants after asking if flood water that reached into properties had been tested.

Another queried if there are plans to dredge the creek or install larger culverts and was told there are not.

“I was wondering if there’s something we can do other than sandbags to protect our properties?” asked one resident.

A town official said they would visit his property for possible suggestions.

Usually, private property owners are responsible for their own flood protection measures.

“In our neighbourhood last week, our neighbours all came together and sandbagged and it was great and it wasn’t that big a hardship,” said homeowner Dennis Schneider.

While Aeneas Creek has subsided from its peak that could change in a hurry depending on the weather.

Residents are advised to not let their guard down.

“It’s not an imminent risk right now but they’re getting prepared,” said Tynan.