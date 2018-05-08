New homeowners in Quinte West ‘devastated’ after fire destroys barn

A barn at the intersection of Foxboro-Stirling Road and Wallbridge-Loyalist Road went up in flames on May 7.

According to Quinte West Fire Chief John Whelan, 38 firefighters responded to the blaze on Monday afternoon and stayed until 2 a.m. Tuesday morning to put out the flames. Whelan said the firefighters came from three different stations in Quinte West and one in Belleville.

The homeowners did not want to give their names, but they spoke to CKWS and said they were devastated by the fire.

No one was inside the barn when the fire hit, but the homeowner said more than a dozen chickens and chicks were lost in the blaze. They had just moved to the area in March and also had a number of belongings inside including a range of tools.

A GoFundMe page was started to help the family, and they also said people have been dropping by to check up on them and to drop food off.

They said they are overwhelmed by the support from the community.

Whelan said high winds made things difficult for crews, and that the flames were spread to a nearby field, which has since been put out.

A cause has still not been released but investigators were on the scene Tuesday to search for a cause.