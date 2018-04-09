Sandy Pines fundraiser raises money to replace burned barn

The Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre’s “barn raiser,” was a great success, according to the Napanee conservation organization.

Friday evening’s event at the Napanee Lions Club hall drew 225 people and raised nearly $6,000, according to the centre. More money has been coming in online, where donations can be given as well.

READ MORE: Fire destroys barn at Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre in Napanee

The event was thrown to raise money for a barn at the centre that burned to the ground on Jan. 5. A pig and a rabbit died in the blaze, but the majority of the animals were left unscathed. The centre mostly lost hay and straw used to feed the animals, and the building that housed that feed.

Sandy Pines is planning to build a new barn and an aquatic centre for rescued water birds with money raised since the fire.

According to Leah Birmingham from Sandy Pines, the participation from the community has been overwhelming. The new barn and aquatic centre will cost around $200,000, according to Birmingham.

The centre takes in over 4,000 mammals and birds a year, and Birmingham said that about half of those are birds. The new aquatic centre will be right next to the new barn, and will have filtered ponds that will allow birds to bathe in the water in much higher numbers.

“Right now we have to alternate between birds when we want to give them a bath,” Birmingham said.

She said the new water systems will accommodate the many loons, swans, ducks, ducklings and goslings they take in.

READ MORE: Napanee wildlife centre says swan needs surgery to survive

According to the wildlife centre, local talent Buzz Collins, a hypnotist and mentalist, donated his performance to the event.

A silent auction organized by veterinary assistant students from St. Lawrence College raised $650.

“We’re just so appreciative of everybody’s support,” said Birmingham, who added that Friday’s fundraiser brought in much more than they had anticipated.