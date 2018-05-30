Ontario Election

Ontario election 2018: Ottawa South riding

Voters in Ottawa South head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: John Fraser (incumbent)
PC: Karin Howard
NDP: Eleanor Fast
Green: Les Schram

Geography


Bordered by the Rideau River to the west, Davidson Road to the south, Queensway to the north, and Highway 417 to the east, Ottawa South is the second oldest of the eight Ottawa ridings.

History

Liberal MPP John Fraser first won this riding in a 2013 byelection, replacing former premier Dalton McGuinty, and was reelected again the following year. Fraser beat PC runner-up Matt Young in both bids – specifically, by 8,473 votes in 2014. The PCs formerly held the riding from 1926 to 1987.

By the numbers

Thirty-six per cent of residents listed themselves as first generation Canadians in the last (2016) census – the highest number of all 10 Ottawa-area ridings. It’s also the only riding that saw a slight population decrease from 2011 to 2016 (by 0.7 per cent), rather than an increase.

