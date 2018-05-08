Nashville Predators force game 7 with win over Winnipeg Jets

WINNIPEG – The President’s Trophy winning Nashville Predators weren’t about to go away quietly.

With their season on the line the Nashville Predators came up with a clutch performance to avoid elimination in game six. The Predators shutout the Winnipeg Jets 4-0 on Monday in the Jets first opportunity to advance to the conference finals. The 15-thousand fans inside Bell MTS Place and the estimated 20-thousand plus outside all went home disappointed as the Predators evened up the best of seven series at three games apiece.

“They played a good game tonight,” Jets captain Blake Wheeler said. “Got out to that lead and it’s just tough, just tough to come back.”

The Predators’ top line provided all the offence they needed. Filip Forsberg and his linemate Viktor Arvidsson each scored two goals in the victory.

“Sometimes you put your foot off the gas a little bit, you think it’s going to be a little easier,” Paul Stastny said .”It’s never gonna be like that. Just another learning experience for us and you grow from it.”

The Jets failed to capitalize on all four of their powerplay opportunities, including a stretch in the first period where they were on the man advantage for six minutes out of a nine minute span.

“I think the powerplay is probably just a microcosm of the way we played.” Stastny said. “I think we just probably weren’t moving as well, or as sharp as we wanted to be.”

The Jets outshot Nashville 34-28 as Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves.

The road team has now won four of the six games in the series.

“We were trying to fit a lot of things into the game and didn’t move particularly well or move the puck particularly well on those.” head coach Paul Maurice said. “But that was the 5-on-5 game, not just the 5-on-4 game.”

Now the season comes down to one game for the Jets. Win in game seven or it’ll be all over until October.

“We just got to do whatever it takes to win.” Patrik Laine said. “And I think everybody’s got to realize that now. It’s pretty much do or go home.”

After the game the Jets captain was asked what he would say if he was told at the start of the season if they had a chance to play in a game seven to go to the conference final.

“I’d have given you a big kiss.” Wheeler joked. “A kiss, not a lick. Let’s be clear.”

The Predators opened the scoring just 62 seconds into the game. Arvidsson re-directed in the shot past Hellebuyck. The referee waved off the goal immediately, indicating it was tipped in by a high stick, but upon review the goal was allowed to stand. His fourth goal of the playoffs was assisted by Roman Josi and Ryan Johansen and the Predators had an early one goal lead.

The shots were 10 apiece in the opening stanza.

Midway through the second period the Predators added to their lead. Forsberg raced in off the wing and he fired it top corner on Hellebuyck before crashing into the Jets goalie. It was Forsberg’s sixth goal of the playoffs. Johansen and Craig Smith had the assists as Nashville went ahead by a pair.

The Jets had a strong finish to period number two but couldn’t beat Pekka Rinne. The Jets outshot the Predators 9-7 in the period but trailed by two going to the third period.

Nashville extended their lead 5:55 into the final frame. Forsberg was left wide open in front of the Jets net. Arvidsson spotted Forsberg and he went between his legs before lifting it past Hellebuyck for his second goal of the game and seventh of the playoffs. Josi had the secondary assist as the Predators took a three goal lead.

Arvidsson scored into the empty net with four minutes remaining and Nashville held on for the victory.

Former Jet Teemu Selanne was in attendance for game six and received a standing ovation from the sold out crowd when he was shown on the big screen during a stoppage in play in the first period.

Tucker Poolman, Matt Hendricks, Jack Roslovic, Shawn Matthias, Marko Dano, Joe Morrow and Michael Hutchinson were all healthy scratches for Winnipeg. Defenceman Dmitry Kulikov sat out with an injury.

The all important, winner take all game seven is scheduled for Thursday in Nashville.