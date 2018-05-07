3 drivers go 48 to 70 km/h over the speed limit, and 1 had an ‘N’ sign: Delta Police

Another day on the road in the Lower Mainland, another novice driver caught going well over the speed limit.

And this time, two other speedsters were caught for good measure.

3 drivers in 3 hours were nabbed for excessive speeding in Delta Friday AM. One had an “N”! They were going 48-70 km over the limit. All are spending this week without their vehicles. Fines = $368-483, plus points, impound & tow fees. pic.twitter.com/bR60Syr1d2 — Delta Police (@deltapolice) May 7, 2018

The Delta Police tweeted on Monday that it caught three drivers for excessive speeding in three hours.

They were all travelling between 48 and 70 km/h over the speed limit.

One of them had an “N” sign — meaning “novice driver.”

The drivers were handed fines ranging from $368 to $483. Points were deducted from their licences, too.

Each of them will not have their vehicles for the week.

This is just the latest incident that has seen the police bust a novice driver for excessive speeding.

Late last month, the Vancouver police caught a McLaren travelling at 40 km/h over the speed limit in a playground zone.

That driver received a $368 fine and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.