April 26, 2018 3:43 pm

McLaren impounded after ‘N’ driver rips through Vancouver playground zone at 70 km/h

A McLaren that was impounded after it sped more than 40 km/h over the limit through a playground zone.

The Vancouver police have impounded a luxury car after its driver was caught driving 40 km/h over the speed limit in a playground zone.

The VPD Traffic Unit on Monday tweeted a picture of a McLaren ready to be hauled away after it travelled at 70 km/h.

Police said the driver was issued a $368 fine and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

It’s just the latest in a string of incidents that have seen swanky cars caught ripping along the roads.

READ MORE: West Vancouver police catch driver going 71 km/h over the limit. And it was just a test drive

Earlier this month, a McLaren and a Corvette were impounded after they were caught speeding at 150 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 1 in West Vancouver.

And in January, Vancouver police caught a Mercedes going 142 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

