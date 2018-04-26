McLaren impounded after ‘N’ driver rips through Vancouver playground zone at 70 km/h
The Vancouver police have impounded a luxury car after its driver was caught driving 40 km/h over the speed limit in a playground zone.
The VPD Traffic Unit on Monday tweeted a picture of a McLaren ready to be hauled away after it travelled at 70 km/h.
Police said the driver was issued a $368 fine and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.
It’s just the latest in a string of incidents that have seen swanky cars caught ripping along the roads.
Earlier this month, a McLaren and a Corvette were impounded after they were caught speeding at 150 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 1 in West Vancouver.
And in January, Vancouver police caught a Mercedes going 142 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
