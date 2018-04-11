McLaren and Corvette impounded after drivers caught speeding on Vancouver highway

The drivers of a 2018 McLaren 720S and a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette have lost the use of their cars for seven days due to excessive speeding.

The two vehicles were seen travelling at 150 km/h in an 80km/h zone at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday.

A West Vancouver police officer was returning from another call when they spotted the vehicles going westbound on Highway 1 near the Mountain Highway exit in North Vancouver.

Const. Jeff Palmer with the West Vancouver police says both vehicles were safely stopped on Highway 1, west of Lonsdale Avenue in North Vancouver.

The drivers, a 21-year-old Burnaby manand a 25-year-old Richmond man, were ticketed for excessive speed, and the vehicles were impounded.