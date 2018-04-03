Canada
April 3, 2018 10:48 pm
Updated: April 3, 2018 10:51 pm

West Vancouver police catch driver going 71 km/h over the limit. And it was just a test drive

By Online Journalist  Global News

The Upper Levels Highway.

Robert Dall/CP
A A

The West Vancouver police called it a file that almost sounds like an April Fool’s joke, except that it really happened.

And was very dangerous for anyone else on the road.

Coverage of speeding on Globalnews.ca:

On Tuesday, the police department tweeted about how they caught a driver on a test drive travelling at a dangerously high speed on the Upper Levels Highway.

The driver was going 161 km/h in a 90 km/h zone close to 22nd Street.

Police issued the driver a speeding ticket and now the car can’t be delivered for a whole week.

This is far from the first time that West Vancouver police have had to target vehicles travelling at dangerous speeds on the Upper Levels Highway.

READ MORE: 3 vehicles in West Vancouver impounded in single night for excessive speeding

In February, three cars were impounded after speeding on the highway in a single night.

One of the vehicles was going 187 km/h, and two of them were being driven by people with an “N” designation, indicating a novice driver.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
speeding test drive upper levels highway
speeding test drive west vancouver
Upper Levels Highway
upper levels highway speeding test drive
upper levels highway speeding west vancouver
west vancouver
west vancouver police
west vancouver speeding test drive
west vancouver speeding upper levels highway
west vancouver test drive speeding

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News