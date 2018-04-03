West Vancouver police catch driver going 71 km/h over the limit. And it was just a test drive
The West Vancouver police called it a file that almost sounds like an April Fool’s joke, except that it really happened.
And was very dangerous for anyone else on the road.
On Tuesday, the police department tweeted about how they caught a driver on a test drive travelling at a dangerously high speed on the Upper Levels Highway.
The driver was going 161 km/h in a 90 km/h zone close to 22nd Street.
Police issued the driver a speeding ticket and now the car can’t be delivered for a whole week.
This is far from the first time that West Vancouver police have had to target vehicles travelling at dangerous speeds on the Upper Levels Highway.
In February, three cars were impounded after speeding on the highway in a single night.
One of the vehicles was going 187 km/h, and two of them were being driven by people with an “N” designation, indicating a novice driver.
