Kelowna under local state of emergency

A local state of emergency has been declared for Kelowna.

Officials say it’s a precautionary measure because of high stream flows. It gives them access to specific private properties to protect public infrastructure.

The state of emergency is issued for seven days. It’s often renewed until the situation lapses.

A state of local emergency was previously declared for Mill Creek from eastern city limits to Okanagan Lake on April 26. It was also renewed May 3, but it has since been rescinded and replaced with the city-wide state of local emergency.

Bulman Road in Kelowna is currently closed due to overland flooding, including access to Shadow Ridge Golf Course.

Property owners near creeks and streams are being asked to proactively prepare, especially if they have experienced flooding in the past.