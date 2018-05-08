First of its kind facility in Calgary ushers in ‘new era’ in mental health support

A brand-new facility aimed at helping people with mental health and substance use issues opened in Calgary on Tuesday.

The Canadian Mental Health Association said The Centre for Excellence in Recovery and Peer Support is the first of its kind in Alberta.

“We believe in recovery as a journey, not an endpoint,” executive director of CMHA Calgary, Laureen MacNeil said in a news release. “I believe the design of the college really encourages people accessing our agency to see the potential for a richer life.”

The downtown facility is expected to expand access to supports and feature an innovative Recovery College, offering a range of courses collaborated on by people who have experience with mental health or substance use challenges.

“Calgary and the whole of Canada stand to benefit from this innovative, forward-thinking approach that draws on the power of peer support and those with meaningful experience of mental illness,” Dr. Patrick Smith with CMHA said.

The Recovery College courses are free to the community and open to anyone interested in learning ways to improve their own mental health or how to support a loved one.