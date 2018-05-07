Canada
SaskTel customers expected to send 10.2M text messages on Mother’s Day

SaskTel says traditional voice calls are still a popular choice for customers who wish to send their appreciation on Mother’s Day.

SaskTel expects its customers will send 10.2 million text messages on Mother’s Day.

The Crown corporation is also projecting around 105,000 gigabytes (GB) of wireless data will be used on Sunday, May 13. This would roughly be the equivalent of streaming 35,000 hours of HD video.

“With many families spread across the province, country and globe, we understand it’s not always possible to get together,” SaskTel’s acting president and CEO Doug Burnett said in a press release.

“So, it gives us a great sense of pride knowing that what we do allows our customers the opportunity to catch up with mom on her special day.”

SaskTel officials said traditional voice calls are still a popular choice. Over 1,060,000 calls are expected to be made this Sunday on SaskTel’s networks.

People making voice calls are asked to try outside of peak hours — 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. CT as well as between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. — and take time zone differences into consideration.

