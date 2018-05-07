Nelvana gains exclusive Canadian broadcast rights to ‘Sesame Street’

Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana Enterprises — Canada’s top-tier animation company and a world-leading producer and distributor of kid’s programming — has secured the broadcast and licensing rights to beloved children’s program Sesame Street.

Nelvana announced Monday that the company now has a Canadian licensing and broadcasting partnership with Sesame Workshop, the non-profit educational organization behind the world-renowned children’s program, Sesame Street.

Nelvana will exclusively broadcast Sesame Street and Sesame Studios’ content in Canada on Corus’ specialty channel, Treehouse, and across the network’s non-linear platforms. Nelvana will also represent Sesame Street within the Canadian licensed consumer products community.

With a bigger-than-ever presence on Treehouse, Sesame Workshop content has a dedicated block on the network.

New content will include all-new seasons of Sesame Street, beginning with Season 46 and moving onto Season 47, as well as episodes of Elmo’s World, Abby’s Flying Fairy School, and more than 50 pieces of additional short-form broadcast content from Sesame Studios, the all-new YouTube destination for kids from the makers of Sesame Street, including Scribble Tales, Nursery Rhyme Remixes, and Tater & Tot.

“This builds on our existing partnership with Sesame Workshop on Esme & Roy, which will premiere on Treehouse in Canada,” said Pam Westman, Head, Nelvana Enterprises. “Sesame Street is an iconic brand that continues to immerse young new viewers in educational content, while engaging lifelong fans. We look

forward to continuing to expand the merchandise program to bring Sesame Street‘s remarkable stories and colourful characters to life in exciting ways for consumers.”

“Nelvana’s commitment to family and children’s entertainment aligns perfectly with Sesame Workshop’s mission to help children grow smarter, stronger, and kinder,” said Scott Chambers, Senior Vice President, North America Media and Licensing, Sesame Workshop. “The partnership extends our reach across a spectrum that few partners can match – from broadcast TV to digital to consumer products and retail—helping to create a deeper connection with families and the Sesame brand.”

