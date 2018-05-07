Canada
May 7, 2018 1:48 pm

Ontario-born filmmaker receives non-binary birth certificate after legal battle

By Staff The Canadian Press

After a year-long legal challenge, Joshua M. Ferguson, a trans activist, writer and filmmaker, showed off Ontario's first non-binary birth certificate at the Human Rights Monument in Ottawa on Monday.

An Ontario-born filmmaker has been issued a non-binary birth certificate after a year-long legal battle with the provincial government.

Joshua Ferguson, who identifies as neither a man nor a woman and uses the gender-neutral pronoun “they”, says receiving a birth certificate that accurately represents their gender was a hard-fought victory.

Ferguson initially applied to Service Ontario to change the sex designation on their birth registration to non-binary in 2017 and later filed a human rights complaint, prompting a policy change.

People can now choose between “M” for male, “F” for female and “X” for non-binary.

They can also opt not to display a sex designation on the birth certificate at all.

Ferguson says the policy makes it clear that non-binary people exist.

“I’m feeling good to finally have a birth certificate that correctly displays who I am,” Ferguson said. “I feel so relieved on a deeper level… I know this policy will save lives.”

