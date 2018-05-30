Ontario election 2018: Stormont—Dundas—South Glengarry riding
Voters in Stormont—Dundas—South Glengarry head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Heather Megill
PC: Jim McDonell (incumbent)
NDP: Marc Benoit
Green: Elaine Kennedy
Geography
The riding includes all of the counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry except for the Township of North Glengarry.
The riding follows the St. Lawrence River to the south from Cardinal, Ontario in the east to Beaudette River in the west. The north end of the riding extends to the 417.
History
The riding has been passed back and forth between the Liberal Party and the PCs with the last two elections going blue. The previous election saw Jim McDonnell win re-election by over 10,000 votes for the Tories.
By the numbers
The 2016 census has the median income in the area at $30,951, the median for the entire province sits at $33,539.
