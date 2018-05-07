Canada
Toronto police investigating after driver of crashed vehicle found with possible gunshot wounds

Police are responding after a car crashed on Longfield Road in Etobicoke on May 7.

Catherine McDonald/Global News
Toronto police say a man has suffered life-threatening injuries after being found with apparent gunshot wounds following a collision in the west end of the city on Monday.

Police were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Longfield Road just before noon to respond to a report that a vehicle left the roadway and crashed.

“In assessing him, EMS has now informed us that they believe his injuries are consistent with a gunshot wound, not a crash, so that is what we are investigating now,” Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said.

Police said the victim was transported to a trauma centre without vital signs. Paramedics said the victim is a man in his 40s.

With files from Danny Longo, 640 Toronto

 

 

