Toronto police investigating after driver of crashed vehicle found with possible gunshot wounds

Toronto police say a man has suffered life-threatening injuries after being found with apparent gunshot wounds following a collision in the west end of the city on Monday.

Police were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Longfield Road just before noon to respond to a report that a vehicle left the roadway and crashed.

“In assessing him, EMS has now informed us that they believe his injuries are consistent with a gunshot wound, not a crash, so that is what we are investigating now,” Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said.

Police said the victim was transported to a trauma centre without vital signs. Paramedics said the victim is a man in his 40s.

With files from Danny Longo, 640 Toronto

Police on Longfield Road in #Etobicoke after single car crash. Driver taken via emergency run without vital signs. His injuries are according to @TorontoPolice consistent with a gunshot. Very quiet residential neighbourhood @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/SZxuwxrDKp — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) May 7, 2018

This landscaper was sitting in his truck having lunch when he heard a commotion behind him. A 4 door Hyundai struck a house on Longfield Rd in #Etobicoke. He thought the driver had a medical episode but police say the driver’s injuries were consistent a gunshot wound pic.twitter.com/hERRp4AwQo — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) May 7, 2018