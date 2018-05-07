Toronto police investigating after driver of crashed vehicle found with possible gunshot wounds

Toronto police say a man has suffered life-threatening injuries after being found with apparent gunshot wounds following a collision in the west end of the city on Monday.
Police were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Longfield Road just before noon to respond to a report that a vehicle left the roadway and crashed.
“In assessing him, EMS has now informed us that they believe his injuries are consistent with a gunshot wound, not a crash, so that is what we are investigating now,” Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said.
Police said the victim was transported to a trauma centre without vital signs. Paramedics said the victim is a man in his 40s.
